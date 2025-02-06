Azerbaijan appoints new finance minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order on the appointment of Sahil Babayev as the country’s finance minister, News.Az reports.

Under another presidential order, Sahil Babayev was relieved of his duty as Azerbaijan’s minister of labor and social protection of the population.

On January 10, President Ilham Aliyev signed orders to dismiss Samir Sharifov as Azerbaijan’s finance minister and appoints him as the country’s deputy prime minister.

News.Az