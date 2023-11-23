Azerbaijan approves action plan for international corridors passing through its territory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Action Plan for 2024-2026 to increase the transit potential of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to stimulate transit cargo transportation" has been approved, News.Az reports.

The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

Under the order, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan is tasked with coordinating the implementation of the activities provided for in the Action Plan, as well as once a year informing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the progress of the implementation of the Action Plan.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the activities provided for in the Action Plan will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, commissioned by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

