Mysterious explosions at Iranian refinery threaten fragile ceasefire

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Tehran, Iran – Several powerful explosions targeted an oil refinery on the strategic island of Lavan in southern Iran on Wednesday.

The explosions occurred shortly after a temporary ceasefire agreement went into effect. The report stated that the cause and origin of the explosions were not immediately clear, causing concern and confusion in political and security circles. Critical timing and anticipated negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

These developments on the ground come at a highly sensitive geopolitical juncture, as US President Donald Trump recently announced his agreement to suspend airstrikes against Iranian targets for two weeks. He also confirmed that the truce would be reciprocal, opening a window for diplomatic efforts.

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In a related development, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council revealed that Washington had accepted Tehran’s ten-point proposal. It also announced that direct talks between the two sides would begin next Friday, April 10, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Israeli alert despite the suspension

Despite the IDF’s announcement of its commitment to the political leadership’s directives to suspend offensive operations in accordance with the ceasefire, the Israeli military command emphasized maintaining a state of “maximum defensive readiness.” This measure aims to counter any potential violations or sudden threats, particularly given the ambiguity surrounding the Lavan refinery incident and its security implications.

A test of the truce’s durability

Observers believe the Lavan explosions represent the first real test of the ceasefire’s resilience. While some analysts favor the theory of technical malfunctions resulting from the intense military operations of recent weeks, others do not rule out the possibility of deliberate sabotage aimed at undermining the Islamabad negotiations.

Global markets and political decision-making circles are awaiting the results of the official Iranian investigations, as Tehran’s blaming of a foreign power could shatter the fragile truce and plunge the region back into full-blown escalation before diplomatic dialogue has even begun.

News.Az