Azerbaijan approves agreement on military intelligence co-op with Kazakhstan

President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the approval of the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of military intelligence in the field of defense”, News.Az reports.

The document was signed on 7 June 2024 in Baku.Under the order, once the agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry must ensure the implementation of its provisions.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is instructed to send a notification to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the fulfilment of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force.

