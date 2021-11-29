Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves COVID-19 certificates

The certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, contraindication certificate and certificate of immunity have been approved in Azerbaijan.

The "Procedure for the recognition of certificates confirming vaccination against COVID-19, contraindications to vaccination, a negative result of a PCR test and immunity from COVID-19" was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Certificate of Vaccination", "Contraindication Certificate", "COVID-19 - RT - PCR Analysis Result Certificate" and "Certificate of Immunity" have also been approved.

News.Az


