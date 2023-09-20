Azerbaijan approves detailed action plan for socio-economic development of Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved a detailed action plan for the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", News.Az reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding order.

The Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic have been instructed to resolve issues arising from this resolution.

