Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus
- 01 Feb 2024 15:56
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", News.az reports.
According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved.
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.