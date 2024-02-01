Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", News.az reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

News.Az