Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", News.az reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      