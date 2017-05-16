Azerbaijan approves list of services licensed on private medical activity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the “List of services and works licensed on private medical activity.

The list of services licensed on private medical activity includes outpatient medical care, inpatient medical care, mobile medical service, and medical care and medical-preventive services in sanatorium-resort institutions, APA reports.



The list of works licensed on private medical activity includes therapy, pulmonology, dietology, gerontology, cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, endocrinology, rheumatology, hematology, allergy, immunology, neuropathology, psychiatry, narcology, dermatology, cosmetology, physiotherapy, general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, urology, Urology, traumatology and orthopedics, anesthesiology and intensive care in the anesthetic and intensive care, toxicology, obstetrics and gynecology (extracorporeal fertilization excluded), birth assistance, stomatology, dental surgery, orthopedic stomatology, pediatrics, radiology, nuclear magnetic resonance and computer tomography, ultrasound examination, ophthalmology, histomorphology on pathologic anatomy, genetics disinfection on epidemiology, disinfection, deratization, microbiology, virological, clinical laboratory, clinical biochemical, immunogenetic works, etc.

News.Az

News.Az