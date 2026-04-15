China’s Geely targets Japanese dominance with new hybrid tech

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China’s Geely Auto has launched its i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid system, aiming to challenge the dominance of Japanese automakers in the conventional hybrid vehicle segment by improving fuel efficiency and intelligent driving capabilities.

The i-HEV system integrates an artificial intelligence-driven energy management platform that analyzes real-time environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, and altitude, to enhance overall energy efficiency, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a highway test, a Geely Emgrand equipped with the system recorded fuel consumption of 2.22 liters per 100 kilometers, which Geely claims set a new Guinness World Record.

Built on Geely’s vehicle architecture, the system provides sufficient onboard computing power to support intelligent functions such as smart driving—features the company says are not yet matched by Japanese hybrid models.

The hybrid system will be introduced later this year across several Geely models, including the Preface, Monjaro, Starray, and Emgrand.

“Geely’s launch event today marks a key turning point for the industry,” said Yale Zhang, managing director at Automotive Foresight in Shanghai.

He added that with more powerful motors, improved electric-drive capabilities, lower fuel consumption, and advanced intelligence, the system represents “a full-scale challenge to the dominance of Japanese full-hybrid vehicles in both domestic and international markets,” threatening one of the most profitable segments for Japanese manufacturers.

Since the launch of Toyota’s Prius in 1997, Japanese automakers have maintained a strong position in the global hybrid market, particularly in regions with limited electricity supply and less developed power infrastructure.

However, China has increasingly focused on promoting plug-in hybrids, which primarily rely on electric motors with gasoline engines serving as backups or generators.

Geely’s parent company, Geely Group, ranked ninth globally in vehicle sales in 2025 with 4.11 million units, compared with Toyota’s 11.3 million units.

News.Az