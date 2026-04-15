Russian strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 27

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipro on April 14, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha/Telegram)

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A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro killed five people and injured at least 27 others, according to local authorities.

The attack took place on April 14, when an explosion was reported in the city after Ukraine’s air force warned of an incoming missile. Emergency services later confirmed casualties at multiple locations, News.Az reports, citing Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Officials said the strike damaged civilian infrastructure, including vehicles and buildings, and triggered a fire near a gas station. Several victims were injured in public areas and inside vehicles at the time of the blast.

As of later updates, five deaths had been confirmed, while more than 20 people were hospitalized, including some in serious condition.

Following the initial missile strike, additional drone attacks targeted the city overnight, causing further damage to residential and administrative buildings and leaving more people injured.

The latest escalation comes shortly after a temporary ceasefire period expired, amid continued fighting across Ukraine and ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure in multiple regions.

News.Az