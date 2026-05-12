Azerbaijan approves renaming of villages in Guba district
Azerbaijan’s parliament has approved the renaming of three villages in the Guba District as part of a draft law adopted during a session of the Milli Majlis.
According to the legislation, Vladimirovka village in the Vladimirovka administrative territorial district will be renamed Elbir village, and the corresponding administrative district will also be renamed Elbir village administrative territorial district, News.Az reports, citing APA.
Alekseyevka village in the Alekseyevka administrative territorial district will be renamed Chinarli village, while Timiryazev village will be renamed Bahrali village. The Alekseyevka administrative territorial district will also be renamed Chinarli village administrative territorial district.
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The draft law titled “On changing the names of some territorial units of the Guba district” was discussed during the parliamentary session and was adopted in a single reading.
By Leyla Şirinova