Over 100 killed in Nigerian airstrike on Zamfara market

The strike hit the Tumfa market in the Zurmi district of Zamfara State on Sunday, marking the second deadly airstrike on a crowded market in northern Nigeria within a month. Amnesty said many of those killed were women and girls, while dozens of injured victims were receiving treatment in hospitals in Zurmi and nearby Shinkafi, News.Az reports, citing The Tribune.

According to witness accounts cited by Amnesty, military aircraft were seen circling the area around midday before returning approximately two hours later and striking the busy market.

The Nigerian military has not commented on the latest allegations, but it has previously denied targeting civilians, saying its airstrikes are based on intelligence and aimed only at militant positions.

In April, another airstrike on a weekly market in Jilli in northeastern Nigeria reportedly killed around 200 civilians. Authorities have since launched an investigation into that earlier incident.

Nigeria’s military has been conducting operations against armed bandit groups in the northwest and a long-running Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Amnesty International said the repeated incidents reflect a growing pattern of civilian harm in military operations, accusing authorities of showing disregard for civilian lives and calling the strikes unlawful.