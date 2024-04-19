Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on important points of border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The eighth meeting of the State Commission on the State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on April 19, 2024, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the commissions agreed on:

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides previously agreed on individual sections of the border line stretching directly between the settlements of Baghanis (Armenia) - Baganis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Heyrimli (Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gizilhajili (Azerbaijan) to bring them into line with the legally valid inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the moment of its collapse.

The description of these sections of the border line will be drawn up taking into account the clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground, which will be documented in the appropriate protocol-description, which must be agreed upon and signed by the sides till May 15, 2024.

The sides will appeal to their governments to take measures for the simultaneous and parallel deployment of their border services on the agreed sections of the border line. It was also agreed that until the delimitation process is fully completed, the sections of the border line specified in the description protocol will be considered delimited.

In parallel, the sides agreed to complete the work on agreeing on the draft regulations on the joint activity of the State Commission on the State Border Delimitation the between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan till July 1, 2024 and to begin the inter-state coordination and approval of the regulations in the manner and in accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the sides

The sides agreed that the delimitation process will be based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991. The sides also agreed to fix this basic principle in the draft regulations (if in the future other points are indicated in the Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the corresponding paragraph of the regulations will be brought into line with the principles established by this agreement).

The sides agreed, after approval of the regulations by the sides, to agree on the priority and continue the process of delimitation of all other sections of the border, including on the issues related to enclaves and exclaves.

Proceeding from the results of the meeting, a protocol was signed. The sides decided to agree on the date and venue of the next meeting.

