Azerbaijan army conducts practical training drills - VIDEO
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
In accordance with the training plan for 2025, the Azerbaijan Army conducted practical sessions.
The units withdrew from permanent deployment points to assembly areas and completed tasks in accordance with the standards, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.
During the sessions, the main focus was on maintaining the troops’ combat readiness at a high level and ensuring stable, continuous, and efficient management of the units.
The servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the practical sessions.