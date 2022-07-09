Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 8 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministery of Defence.

As a result of the adequate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units the opposing side was suppressed.

News.Az