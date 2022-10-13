Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire: MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire: MoD

On October 13, starting from 15:15 to 15:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha and Istisu settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Alibayramli and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defemce.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      