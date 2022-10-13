Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction were subjected to fire: MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 13, starting from 15:15 to 15:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha and Istisu settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of the Alibayramli and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defemce.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az