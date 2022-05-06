Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with FAO: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with FAO in the framework of the organization's strategies and programs aimed at making the global food security system more sustainable, the country’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said on Friday.

The minister made the comments at an international conference on “Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that today, the global food security system is faced with several risks. The Azerbaijani minister described the COVID-19 pandemic, regional developments and climate change as possible threats to the global food security system.

Karimov noted that FAO’s “Hand in Han”, “From farm to table” and “Solidarity in Health” initiatives are modern guidelines for responding to critical factors affecting food security systems.

“Azerbaijan joins these initiatives with great enthusiasm and is ready to cooperate effectively on these multilateral platforms. We attach great importance to cooperating with FAO in the framework of the organization's strategies and programs to make the global food security system more sustainable,” the minister added.

News.Az