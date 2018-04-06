Azerbaijan attends HESTOUREX-2018 international tourism fair in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation is participating in HESTOUREX-2018 international fair for healthcare, sports and alternative tourism in Antalya, Turkey.

Supported by the Baku network office of the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council (THTC) "Gilan Turizm", Azerbaijan is represented by doctors of the leading medical centers of Azerbaijan - Central Customs Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Central Hospital of Oil Workers and others, representatives of travel agencies, as well as journalists, AzerTag reports.

Speaking at the solemn opening ceremony at the Antalya Expo Center, founder and chairman of the Turkish Healthcare Travel (THTC) Emin Cakmak stressed the importance of the international event. He said that the HESTOUREX Congress & Exhibition is Turkey’s first and the only multi-disciplinary platform established with the aim of introducing Turkey’s potential in health, sport and alternative tourism, attracting international patients traveling around the world, sharing experiences and ideas in the field of healthcare, studying the most up-to-date medical equipment and alternative treatments, and conducting mutual exchange of experts.

HESTOUREX-2018 Congress and Exhibition, which is held under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, brings together representatives from health, sports and alternative tourism industries from 165 different countries.

Governor of Antalya Münir Karaloğlu, Mayor of Antalya Menderes Türel, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Gökcen Özdoğan Enç and other hailed the exhibition`s contribution to the development of health, sports and alternative tourism.

The exhibition will focus on fulfilling its targets in the field of tourism in this region in 2018. It is expected that the number of tourists coming to Turkey will grow by 40 million, while the tourist flow to Antalya is expected to see a 12 million increase in 2019.

In his remarks, Farid Majidov, director of THTC's Baku network office, representative of Gilan Tourism, noted that the main goal of the organization is to attract people to healthcare centers for medical tourism from more than 80 countries, including Azerbaijan. "It is for the second time the exhibition is organized. Last year, we ensured the participation of Azerbaijan’s leading medical institutions in the exhibition. During the exhibition, they held meetings with representatives of medical clinics, hotel representatives, and with individuals engaged in alternative tourism complex, laying a framework for future collaboration. We have already witnessed the positive outcomes of the previous meetings. Today, all the areas of medicine in Azerbaijan are successfully developing. However, there is always a need for mutual cooperation and exchange of experience. As Baku network office of the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council - Gilan Turizm, we will continue our efforts towards making HESTOUREX Congress & Exhibition more beneficial for the brotherly countries of Turkey and Azerbaijan," he added.

HESTOUREX-2018 also featured different panels with participation of the insurers, travel and tourism agents and hotel representatives, as well as seminars, master classes and fruitful discussions in B2B format involving Azerbaijani medical representatives.

News.Az

