Azerbaijan, Bahrain discuss further expanding military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday held a meeting with Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF), who is on a working visit to Baku.

Upon welcoming the guest, Minister Hasanov conveyed his satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. The minister extended his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Bahrain, as well as for its support in international organizations during the 44-day Patriotic War, which culminated in the glorious Victory of the Azerbaijan Army.Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and exceptional hospitality. He highlighted the significance of mutual visits in fostering the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.The meeting included an in-depth exchange of views on the current state and further expansion of cooperation in both the military and military-educational fields, as well as regional security issues.

