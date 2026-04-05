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Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused foreign powers of attempting to strip Hungary of its sovereignty through political meddling and energy blockades.

"There are ongoing efforts to strip Hungary of its sovereignty through various means, including attempts to block its access to high-quality resources at reasonable prices," stated Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline, News.Az reports citing, ТАСС.

"They want to deprive Hungary of its sovereignty and are doing so in different ways: politically, by attempting to interfere in internal affairs and elections; economically, by forcing the adoption of dictated decisions that harm the economy and the well-being of Hungarians; and through energy, by trying to prevent Hungary from accessing quality and fairly priced resources," the diplomat noted.

News.Az