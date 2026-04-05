Fire breaks out at Russia's NORSI oil refinery after drone attack - PHOTO

Fire breaks out at Russia's NORSI oil refinery after drone attack - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire has broken out at Russia's NORSI oil refinery, the country's fourth-largest, following a drone attack.

According to governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin, Russian air defense forces repelled an overnight attack by 30 Ukrainian drones over an industrial zone in the Kstovsky district, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Debris from the downed drones damaged two facilities of Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez (NORSI) oil refinery, triggering fires that were later localized.

The attack also damaged a thermal power plant and several residential buildings.

Preliminary information indicates that no casualties have been reported, Nikitin said.

News.Az