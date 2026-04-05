Tehran claims destruction of multiple 'enemy aircraft' during US pilot extraction

Tehran claims destruction of multiple 'enemy aircraft' during US pilot extraction

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Iran reports US aircraft downed during Isfahan military operation.

US mission to find a ‌stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, Several aircraft were destroyed during ​theUS mission to find a ‌stranded airmanin Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground ⁠Force, Popular Units, Basij ​and Police command), enemy aircraft ​were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an ​American C-130 plane had ​been downed in the south of Isfahan.

The ‌spokesperson ⁠of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, ​said the ​downed ⁠aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane ​as well as two ​Black ⁠Hawk helicopters. Earlier on Sunday, Iran 's army also said they ⁠had ​downed an Israeli ​drone in the same province.

News.Az