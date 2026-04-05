Tehran claims destruction of multiple 'enemy aircraft' during US pilot extraction
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Iran reports US aircraft downed during Isfahan military operation.
Several aircraft were destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy aircraft were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 plane had been downed in the south of Isfahan.
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The spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, said the downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane as well as two Black Hawk helicopters.
Earlier on Sunday, Iran's army also said they had downed an Israeli drone in the same province.
By Leyla Şirinova