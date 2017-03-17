Azerbaijan-based banks’ net worth exceeds AZN 2B

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of January 31, 2017, Azerbaijan-based 32 banks’ assets stood at AZN 32,407,100,000, liabilities at AZN 30,347,500,000.

According to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority, the banks’ net worth amounted to AZN 2,059,600,000, up 7.9% or AZN 150.8 million compared to early 2017, APA reports.

Personal savings stood at AZN 7,691,300,000.

Two of the banks are state-owned. Number of foreign banks makes up 15. These banks operate 569 branches, 132 departments, and 2,468 ATMs. Number of employees is 16,928 people.

News.Az



News.Az