Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has achieved a great deal and Azerbaijan has become an important country because of its geographic location, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon presenting credentials to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“It is a great honor for me to serve as an Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan. I am very happy to come to Azerbaijan at an extremely beautiful time. I arrived in Azerbaijan after the war ended on 13 November. That is, three days after the victory, after the end of the Armenian occupation. I came after the Azerbaijani people regained their own lands. This is a great happiness for me because Azerbaijan is experiencing a very important historical period,” he said.

“Excellency Mr. President, for me it is an honor to be in Azerbaijan, and we are sure that Azerbaijan under your leadership, under your high command, has achieved a great deal and Azerbaijan has become an important country because of its geographic location. It’s an important country for regional connectivity. Regional connectivity is a vision of President Ashraf Ghani and Your Excellency had supported that vision. When I was coming, he instructed me to convey his greetings, his good wishes for your health and security, and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. And also, he instructed me to congratulate you on the achievements that Azerbaijan achieved under your leadership. Excellency, as you said, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan have a long relationship,” he said.

News.Az