Azerbaijan begins to pay out compensations to citizens due to agricultural damage caused by Armenia’s military aggression

Azerbaijan has started the implementation of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order "On additional measures to eliminate damage to agriculture as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces against the territory of Azerbaijan unleashed on September 27, 2020," the Ministry of Agriculture said.

According to the ministry, a list of 980 people has been determined whose agricultural activities have suffered as a result of the military aggression of Armenia. Cattle and small cattle, meat, poultry, hay, machinery, hives, damage to plants as a result of digging trenches, as well as agricultural products were named as the subject of damage.

The list confirmed the damage to crops, agricultural machinery and products, as well as to domestic animals belonging to nine citizens living in Barda district, 55 - in Aghjabadi district, 23 - in Fuzuli district, 22 - in Goranboy district and Naftalan city, 268 - in Aghdam district, one each - in Jabrayil district and Ganja city, and 601 - in the Tartar district as a result of the aggression.

Bank cards were opened for the affected farmers, to which 1.4 million manat ($823,530) allocated in accordance with the President's order were transferred. The farmers affected by the military aggression of Armenia will be able to receive bank cards at Kapital Bank branches throughout the country and cash out the transferred funds at ATMs.

The farmers wishing to receive additional information on compensations for the damage can contact the call center of the ministry at 1652.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27 of last year. Azerbaijani army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of the 44-day war, which ended on Nov.10, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation.

News.Az