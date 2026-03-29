Top diplomat Dar: Pakistan would be 'honored' to host US, Iran talks in ‘coming days’

Top diplomat Dar: Pakistan would be 'honored' to host US, Iran talks in ‘coming days’

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US-Iranian talks to resolve the conflict may take place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad in the coming days.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced this at a press conference following consultations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports.

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According to him, Pakistan is ready to serve as a platform for substantive negotiations between the parties. "Pakistan will be honored to host substantive talks between the two sides and facilitate them in the coming days for a comprehensive and lasting resolution to the current conflict," Dar noted.

He stressed that both Iran and the United States have expressed confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the negotiations.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia also discussed ways to resolve the conflict. "We discussed ways to quickly and finally end the war in the region. We agreed that this war is not beneficial to anyone and will only lead to casualties and destruction," the Pakistani foreign minister added.

News.Az