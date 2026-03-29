Iran attacked a US base in Jordan using drones
The American base at Al-Azraq (Muwaffaq Salti) in Jordan was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, News.Az reports, citing Fars agency.
It was noted that the targets of the strikes were US Army logistics warehouses, as well as personnel deployment sites at the Al-Azraq base.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The Muwaffaq Salti airbase is reportedly considered one of the key military installations for the US and its allies in the region, possessing significant technical capabilities and personnel potential.
As a reminder, on February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israel. Furthermore, Iranian forces attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. That same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in attacks by the US and Israel.
By Salman Rahimli