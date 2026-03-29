IRGC claims 86th wave of strikes on US bases across Middle East

According to an IRGC statement, the strikes involved missiles and UAVs targeting US military bases in Victoria (Iraq), Camp Arifjan (Kuwait), Al Dhafra (UAE) and Al Kharj (Saudi Arabia), News.Az reports.

In addition, the Iraqi city of Erbil was shelled.

“Strikes were also carried out on US military facilities in the region. The US 5th Fleet and the Israeli cities of Negev, Arad and Tel Aviv were targeted,” the statement said.

As a reminder, the US and Israel reportedly launched a military operation against Iran on 28 February, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel and attacked US military bases in the Persian Gulf. Several regional states temporarily closed their airspace due to the escalation. It was also reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike.

It later emerged that the United States had sent Iranian authorities a 15-point plan aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.