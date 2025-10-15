Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum in Baku strengthens trade, investment ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Belarus held a business forum in Baku on Wednesday to explore ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation, and to sign agreements aimed at boosting bilateral business ties.

The forum, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI), brought together representatives from nearly 40 companies in sectors including logistics, construction, and the food industry, along with officials from both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Addressing the event, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich praised the close relations between the two countries and highlighted the untapped potential for further cooperation.

Tural Hajili, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director, briefed participants on recent progress and emerging opportunities to strengthen investment and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. Irina Ivanova, Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Relations of the Minsk Office of BelCCI, also spoke, emphasizing Belarus’ trade and industrial potential and areas for expanding collaboration with Azerbaijan.

Representatives from AZPROMO, Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), and Belarusian Great Stone Industrial Park gave presentations on the favorable business and investment climate, including incentives available to entrepreneurs.

The forum concluded with the signing of cooperation agreements between Azerbaijani and Belarusian companies, followed by B2B meetings to foster direct partnerships.

News.Az