Azerbaijani products shine at Anuga 2025 in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen Azerbaijani companies are showcasing their products at the "Made in Azerbaijan" national stands at the Anuga 2025 international food and beverage trade fair in Cologne, Germany. The participation is supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The “Made in Azerbaijan” stands, located across two pavilions, feature a wide range of products, including agricultural goods, confectionery, fruit juices, local wines, caviar, canned goods, dried fruits, and other Azerbaijani-made specialties. The exhibition also highlights vibrant promotional videos showcasing Azerbaijani companies and their products, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The fair, which runs until October 8, provides opportunities for meetings between local and international entrepreneurs to explore potential export partnerships. Participants also receive information about the “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibition, a major platform for food industry professionals in the Caspian region.

This year’s Anuga exhibition hosts over 7,500 participants and expects more than 140,000 visitors from 110 countries. Azerbaijan is participating for the fourth time. Other countries with national stands include Türkiye, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Spain, Belgium, and India.

News.Az