Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has met with the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Mr. Roman Golovchenko on August 23, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, in particular in the military-technical sphere.

Then, Colonel General N. Sadikov visited the enterprise of the military-industrial complex of Belarus and met with its leadership.

The delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan got acquainted with military equipment and various military products manufactured by the military-industrial complex of Belarus and also inquired about armament and military equipment capable of strengthening the fighting efficiency of our Army.

News.Az

