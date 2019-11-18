Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $158m
Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased in the first nine months of 2019 to exceed $158 million, according to the Belarus National Statistical Committee, AzerTag reports.
Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $141, 052,000 to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $17,304,000 in January-October.
The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries amounted to $204 million last year, which is almost $56 million more than in 2017.
