Azerbaijan bids farewell to military helicopter crash victims

A farewell ceremony for the servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

State officials, the relatives of the deceased and public representatives attended the ceremony.

The martyrs were buried in the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A military helicopter of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service crashed on Tuesday during a training flight in the Garaeybat training range, killing 14 servicemen and leaving two others aboard injured.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

