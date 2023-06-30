Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by 15%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In April 2023, Azerbaijan exported 893.36 million cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, which is 21.73 percent more than in 2022.

Thus, Azerbaijan became the second gas supplier to Türkiye, with a share of 22.43 percent in Türkiye’s gas market, News.Az reports citing Energy Market Regulatory Authority(EMRA).

In April, Russia ranked first with the export of 1,722.44 million cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, which is 8.49 percent less than in 2022.

Iran ranked third with the export of 866.89 million cubic meters of gas, up 3.52 percent from April 2022.

In the reported period, Türkiye imported 3,982.20 million cubic meters of gas, showing a 15.6 percent growth compared to the same period in 2022.

It should be noted that natural gas produced from the "Shah Deniz" field of Azerbaijan is transported to Türkiye. Natural gas volumes are delivered to the Turkish market through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

The first gas entered the Turkish market through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in 2007. Commercial gas transportation to Türkiye through TANAP started on June 30, 2018.

News.Az