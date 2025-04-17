Azerbaijan boosts green energy production in Q1 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 7171.8 million kWh, according to operational data for January-March 2025.

During this period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 6318.3 million kWh, at HPPs to 669.6 million kWh, and on other sources to 183.9 million kWh. 9.5 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 112.5 million kWh at SPPs, and 61.9 million kWh at the solid household waste incineration plant, News.Az reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity generation from renewable sources increased by 243.9 million kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity generation made up 6385.0 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (5739.9 mln kWh at TPPs, 645.1 mln kWh at HPPs), 91.2 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (55.7 mln kWh at TPPs, 21.7 mln kWh at HPPs, 13.8 mln kWh at SPP), 6.3 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 689.3 mln kWh on Independent PPs).

During this period, electricity exports were 385.0 mln kWh while imports were 35.7 mln kWh.

It should be noted that the electricity generation in the republic in March 2025 amounted to 2319.1 million kWh. During the reporting period, exports of electricity production amounted to 85.6 million kWh, imports to 16.1 million kWh.

