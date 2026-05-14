China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan may be flashpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned Donald Trump today that mishandling the Taiwan issue could turn it into a flashpoint with the United States.

The two leaders met for about two hours behind closed doors at the Great Hall of the People, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

According to a social media post by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, Mr Xi told the US president that “the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations.

“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,” she wrote.

Chinese officials have hit out at US plans to sell weapons to the breakaway province. The Trump administration has approved an $11 billion (£8.09bn) arms package for Taiwan but has yet to begin fulfilling it.

In his opening remarks, Mr Trump told Mr Xi: “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.

“It’s an honour to be your friend,” US president added, before promising that “the relationship between China and the US is going to be better than ever before.”

Mr Xi’s opening remarks included him voicing hope that the two nations could forge “a new model for relations between major powers.”

He said: “Co-operation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both. The two countries should be partners rather than rivals.”

The two leaders also discussed trade, with Mr Xi saying that China’s door of opportunity would open wider.

He also met a number of US business leaders who accompanied Mr Trump.

China and the US reached a trade truce last year that eased each side’s threats to impose steep tariffs on the other. The White House says there have been ongoing discussions and mutual interest in extending the agreement.

The leaders also discussed further stemming the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the US and increasing Chinese purchases of US agricultural products, according to the White House.

During his toast at the evening’s state banquet, the Chinese president said: “Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand.”

Making his own toast, Mr Trump again called the Chinese leader “my friend” and said his visit had been “a great honour.”

The US president also announced that Mr Xi would make a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24.

News.Az