Azerbaijan boosts natural gas exports to Europe by 14%

+ ↺ − 16 px

For 7 months, 29.5 bcm of natural gas was produced in the country, says the Ministry of Energy, News.az reports.

7.7 bcm of gas production was extracted from ACG, while 16.5 bcm from Shah Deniz. Absheron and SOCAR produced 0.9 bcm and 4.4 bcm of gas respectively. Gas was transported with an increase of namely 1.3 bcm compared to the relevant period of last year.During this period, gas sales amounted to approximately 14.7 bcm, which was 5.7 % more compared to the same period the previous year. In January-July this year, nearly 5.8 bcm of gas was sold to Türkiye, 7.5 bcm to Europe, and 1.4 billion cubic meters to Georgia. It should be noted that, during this period 3.3 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.

News.Az