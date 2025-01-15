Azerbaijan, Brazil embark on agricultural cooperation with MoU approval

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The MoU envisages cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.The document was signed on 13 September 2024, in Cuiaba, Brazil.

