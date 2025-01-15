Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Brazil embark on agricultural cooperation with MoU approval

Azerbaijan, Brazil embark on agricultural cooperation with MoU approval
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The MoU envisages cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

The document was signed on 13 September 2024, in Cuiaba, Brazil.

