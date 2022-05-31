Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hold Strategic Dialogue meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 31, 2022, within the framework of the official visit of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to the Republic of Bulgaria, a meeting was held with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting, which began tete-a-tete between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, continued with a strategic dialogue meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides.

Minister Teodora Genchovska cordially greeted her Azerbaijani counterpart and stressed the importance of the visit, which took place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. She noted with satisfaction the development of cooperation between the two countries over the past 30 years in a number of areas, including energy, transport and communications, tourism and others.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his counterpart for the invitation and noted that the holding of the second strategic dialogue meeting between the two countries on the eve of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations was also symbolic. The Minister said that relations between the two countries are developing in the spirit of respect for the principles of international law and mutual understanding. He stressed that the high-level political dialogue between the two countries is accompanied by positive dynamics in the economic sphere.

The ministers discussed the prospects for the development of relations in the energy sector, which forms the core of economic relations between our countries, as well as in transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian and other fields. They expressed confidence that the next meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria, scheduled for this year, will make a positive contribution to expanding bilateral cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the work done to eliminate the grave consequences of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which lasted for nearly 30 years, including demining process, restoration and reconstruction in the liberated areas, as well as steps taken to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan's position on ensuring peace and progress in the region.

Minister Teodora Genchovska expressed Bulgaria's readiness to contribute to the demining process carried out by the Azerbaijani government.

The sides discussed issues of cooperation on a bilateral level, as well as within the framework of global and regional international organizations.

After the meeting, the ministers got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and made statements to the press.

News.Az