Azerbaijan calls French MFA's statement on ICJ order ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement by France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of November 17, 2023, is irrelevant and unacceptable, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated that France's disregard of rejection by the ICJ of most of the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of double-standards and prejudice against Azerbaijan.

“It is unfortunate how this country while trying to present itself as the biggest advocate of justice and order might at the same time misinterpret and meddle into the Court’s affairs on the matter that has nothing to do with France, the ministry said.

The ministry emphasized that France should focus on the implementation of Orders that are related to it, including with regard to its notorious colonial policy and illegal acts, including related to nuclear tests.

“Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously,” the ministry added.

News.Az