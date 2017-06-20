Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping overhauls large ferry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed the overhaul of the “Academician Zarifa Aliyeva” ferry at the Zykh ship repair plant, the company said in a messa

The underwater and above-water parts of the vessel, as well as the deck for cars, chimneys have been cleaned and painted, the main and auxiliary steering wheels, pumps, propulsion mechanisms have been repaired, and some parts of the main engine have been replaced, according to the message.

“The museum dedicated to the life and work of Azerbaijan’s outstanding ophthalmologist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva has been also renewed,” said the message, Trend reports.

The ferry with a capacity of 52 cars was built at the Uljanik Shipyard in Croatia and has weight carrying capacity of 5,985 tons.

News.Az

News.Az