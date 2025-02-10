Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping vessels resume cargo transportation after stormy weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong northwesterly winds and stormy conditions over the past five days in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea forced vessels to take shelter in anchorages and safe zones. However, operations are expected to be fully restored today, according to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Following the stabilization of weather conditions, vessels of the Merchant Fleet of ASCO have already resumed cargo and passenger transportation in standard mode. Meanwhile, operations of the Offshore Fleet are expected to be fully restored in the second half of the day," the company said.

At the same time, crew members continue to closely monitor weather forecasts and operate in full compliance with safety regulations to respond promptly to any potential changes, it added.

News.Az