Azerbaijan checks combat capability of weapons, military equipment in foremost military units

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry have checked the combat capability of weapons and military equipment in military units on the frontline.

The top military officials visited military units on the frontline under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

After familiarizing with the conditions created in the military units for the military personnel, various types of weapons and military equipment that are in the armament of the military units were examined.

The military officials also visited the simulator building constructed on the territory of one of the military units and observed the training of crews on the training simulators of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Upon the defense minister's order, military equipment was deployed to the area on training alert, and the task was successfully completed.

News.Az