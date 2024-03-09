Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, China discuss COP29 preparations

  • Economics
Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the country Guo Min, News.Az reports. 

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is set to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, as well as discussed opportunities for cooperation.


