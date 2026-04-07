All-new electric Chery QQ3 unveiled in China ahead of South Africa launch

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Chery has released pricing and full details for its all-new electric QQ3 in China, ahead of an as-yet unannounced South African launch this year.

The third-generation QQ3, officially revealed at Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu last year, is a dedicated EV positioned as a direct rival to the BYD Dolphin Surf, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Built on the T12 platform, the new QQ3 is longer and wider than previous generations, shedding its former resemblance to the Daewoo Matiz/Chevrolet Spark. Dimensions measure 4,195mm in length, 2,700mm wheelbase, 1,573mm height, and 1,811mm width. Boot space ranges from 375 to 1,450 litres, with an additional 35 litres under the bonnet.

In China, four models will be offered, powered by two battery options. The base 29.4-kWh battery generates 50kW/90Nm, delivering a claimed CLTC range of 310km, while the larger 41.2-kWh battery develops 90kW/115Nm for a claimed 420km. Unlike past generations, the QQ3 now features rear-wheel drive, with the electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Chery claims a DC charging time of 16 minutes from 30–80%.

Standard features vary by trim but include:

16-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and folding electric mirrors

12.8- or 15.6-inch infotainment display

Electric tailgate and 8–8.8-inch instrument cluster

Ventilated wireless smartphone charger and push-button start

Imitation leather upholstery, electric, heated, and ventilated front seats

Keyless entry and six airbags

540-degree surround-view camera, cruise control, and parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitor and Park Assist

Pricing in China starts at 58,900 yuan and tops at 78,900 yuan—roughly R145,858 to R195,385 when directly converted, excluding taxes.

Chery South Africa has yet to confirm an official launch date for the new electric QQ3.

News.Az