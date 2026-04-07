Uber taps Amazon chips to boost AI efforts, ride services

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Uber is turning to Amazon’s custom chips to accelerate computing and train artificial intelligence models, the cloud giant said on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing company seeks advanced hardware to manage growing digital workloads.

The move expands the firms’ existing cloud partnership, allowing Uber to use Amazon Web Services’ Graviton chips for smoother rides and deliveries, and Trainium processors to train the AI models powering its apps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Uber aims to optimize its digital interface, speed up ride-matching, and personalize user experiences to attract more customers and gain a competitive advantage.

Amazon, meanwhile, is investing heavily in enhancing the appeal of its custom chips, seeking to attract enterprise clients amid soaring demand for AI model training and inference.

News.Az