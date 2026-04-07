iPhone 17 sales outperform iPhone 16, driving Apple growth

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Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone sales remained strong last month, fueled by the popularity of the iPhone 17 lineup, Bernstein analysts said in an investor note on Monday.

The note showed that global iPhone sell-through — sales from retailers to customers — rose 26% year over year in February, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Analysts noted that iPhone 17 unit sales are up 20% compared to last year’s iPhone 16 for the period from September through January.

The base model iPhone 17 contributed 39% of this growth, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max accounted for 21%. The average selling price (ASP) also climbed in February, rising 6.9% year over year. ASP has increased almost every month since the iPhone 17 launch in September, except for October, Bernstein said.

China was the largest contributor to the ASP increase, with growth of 20.2% year over year.

However, Bernstein estimated that iPhone revenue for January and February reached $35.7 billion, falling short of the firm’s expected $56.5 billion.

Apple had previously reported record iPhone revenue of $85.3 billion in its Q1 earnings in January, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $78.3 billion. For comparison, the company recorded iPhone sales of $69.1 billion during the same period last year.

News.Az