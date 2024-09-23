Azerbaijan, China discuss improvements to Middle Corridor's capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev announced on X that Azerbaijani and Chinese companies are discussing ways to enhance the Middle Corridor's transmission capacity, News.Az reports.

"As a part of a working visit to China, we met with the heads of leading logistics companies operating along the Middle Corridor and provincial officials. We discussed organizing transportation through the Middle Corridor, enhancing the infrastructure’s transmission capacity, and cooperating with neighboring countries.Recently, Chinese representatives reported an increase in transportation speed along the Middle Corridor and improvements in quality indicators,” the minister stated.

News.Az