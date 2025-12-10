Azerbaijan, China seek to boost transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov met with a Chinese delegation from the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) to discuss expanding cooperation in transport and logistics.

Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the Belt and Road Initiative and described the Middle Corridor as a key element of the project, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

He also briefed the Chinese delegation on investments made in Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure over the past 20 years and provided updates on the construction of the Zangezur corridor, highlighting that the project will help diversify regional communication routes and promote lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

