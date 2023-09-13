Azerbaijan concerned over alarming surge in hate speech: Minster

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is convinced that promoting tolerance and non-discrimination is one of the essential elements in ensuring the protection of the rights of people and building sustainable societies, the country’s foreign minister said at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is concerned about the growing trend of intolerance and discrimination, Islamophobia, other religious misconceptions, and an alarming surge in hate speech.

“These attitudes pose a grave threat to our societies’ harmony, security, and stability. Burning and desecrating the Holy Quran in some parts of the world under the guise of freedom of expression is inadmissible and constitutes a hate crime. Effective prevention and countering of these phenomena require joint international efforts,” he said.

With the centuries-long tradition of diversity and multiculturalism, Azerbaijan is renowned for its efforts and contributions to promote intercultural and interfaith dialogue, the top diplomat added.

Minister Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan acknowledges the crucial role of the United Nations in promoting human rights through cooperation and dialogue among its Member States.

“As we mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Azerbaijan remains actively engaged in cooperation and constructive dialogue with the U.N. human rights bodies and mechanisms,” he said.

News.Az